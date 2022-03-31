Police: 1 seriously injured in shooting near Gaston County Courthouse

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is in custody after Gastonia police say another person was shot before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 31 in Gastonia.

Police say the shooting happened around West Long Avenue and North Falls Street. The intersection is next to the Gaston County Courthouse. A member of the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office told WBTV the courthouse is secure.

The person shot was taken to a local hospital with what authorities say are life-threatening injuries.

One arrest was made.

More information will be released as it becomes available. Check back to WBTV.com for the latest information.

