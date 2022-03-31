NC DHHS Flu
One seriously injured in five-vehicle crash on I-85 in west Charlotte

The crash happened on I-85 North near Little Rock Road.
One of the vehicles involved was a tractor-trailer.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A multi-vehicle crash overnight on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte injured one person.

The crash happened on I-85 North near Little Rock Road.

Officers on the scene said five different vehicles were involved, including at least one tractor-trailer.

According to Medic, one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

WBTV has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more details about what led to the crash.

Troopers did say there was another accident just about a mile away, closing several lanes of the interstate for more than four hours. That crash cleared before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

