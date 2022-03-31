Levine Museum sells for $10.75M. Here’s what will go in its place uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - The Levine Museum of the New South has sold its uptown Charlotte building to a New York-based development firm which has plans for studio apartments and penthouses on the site, officials said Thursday in a news release.

The buyer, Vela Uptown LLC, plans to turn the 7th Street property into a high-rise apartment building, the release said. The building sold for $10.75 million.

The museum announced its plans to sell its building last summer. At the time, Levine President and CEO Kathryn Hill said the museum would search for a “more flexible uptown facility” and pursue a “community-centered, digital-first transformation.”

The museum will remain open to visitors through May 15, and will continue to provide digital and neighborhood-based exhibits after that date. Then, the museum will temporarily relocate to the Visual and Performing Arts Center on North Tryon Center.

Neighborhood-based exhibits will include a pop-up exhibit in Charlotte’s Grier Heights neighborhood this spring. Last summer, the museum and the City of Charlotte launched “KnowCLT”, an app-based digital walking tour of the Second Ward neighborhood formerly known as Brooklyn.

The Levine’s sale is one of a number of changes coming to the northern edge of uptown.

County officials recently voted to spend $15.6 million to help fund a major uptown redevelopment at 7th and Tryon streets. It’s a $600 million project that’s expected to bring a new office tower, apartment building, plaza and other improvements to a roughly two-square block of uptown.

