History teacher removed after hanging Black doll in classroom

A Chicago teacher has been removed from class after a racial incident took place. (Source: WLS, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES, SNAPCHAT, CNN, Chicago Sun-Times/Snapchat)
By Leah Hope
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT
CHICAGO (WLS) - A heated exchange between two teachers at a Chicago high school is being investigated after one of the teachers hung a Black doll from a cord in a classroom.

It took place in front of students, and a picture of the incident circulated on social media.

On Wednesday, the school day ended at Whitney Young Magnet High School with a special listening session after the apparent racial incident.

“He [the teacher] definitely should have thought about it because that could be really sensitive, especially with it being an African American doll and something that could cause suicidal thoughts,” said high school sophomore William Schetz.

According to a letter from the school’s principal Joyce Kenner to parents, a teacher hung a small stuffed African American football doll by a pull-down string from a projector screen in their classroom. The teacher indicated he found the doll in his room and wanted the students to see if someone would claim it.

When another teacher confronted that teacher about the hanging doll, the two reportedly got into a fight.

Kenner said Chicago Public School officials have taken over the investigation of the incident and removed the history teacher.

“I believe he should be removed from the school, and his teaching degree should be taken away,” said Michelle Donegan, a student’s parent.

A spokeswoman for the Chicago Teachers Union said practices that mitigate the harm of racial biases must be ongoing and consistent in our schools.

“He knows what lynching is. He knows what hanging the doll would represent,” Donegan said.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

