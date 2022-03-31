NC DHHS Flu
Gov. Cooper proclaims N.C. as ‘center of the college basketball universe’ ahead of 2022 Final Four

The Blue Devils of Duke University and the Tar Heels of the University of North Carolina will battle on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA men’s basketball championship game.
In a video, rocking a tie representing colors from both Duke and UNC, Gov. Cooper signed the...
In a video, rocking a tie representing colors from both Duke and UNC, Gov. Cooper signed the proclamation.(Roy Cooper/YouTube)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is proclaiming the state as the center of the college basketball universe as Duke and UNC prepare to face off in the 2022 Final Four.

The Blue Devils of Duke University and the Tar Heels of the University of North Carolina will battle on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA men’s basketball championship game. The two teams have a rivalry considered the greatest in the history of college basketball, and one of the greatest rivalries of all sports.

Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed North Carolina as The Center of the College Basketball Universe. In a video, rocking a tie representing colors from both Duke and UNC, Gov. Cooper signed the proclamation.

“North Carolina is home to an unmatched tradition of college basketball excellence, including the greatest college basketball rivalry in the nation, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels versus the Duke University Blue Devils,” said Governor Cooper. “The stakes are high on Saturday and fans across the nation will get a firsthand look at two programs that have for decades competed fiercely and divided the loyalty of family and friends, but made our state proud.”

In his proclamation, Gov. Cooper gave nods to Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams for winning ACC Player of the Year, Steve Forbes for winning ACC Coach of the Year, Fayetteville State for winning the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Championship, and the NC State women’s basketball team for advancing to the Elite Eight.

Gov. Cooper also recognized some of the all-time great basketball players to come from schools in North Carolina.

“Teams from North Carolina have produced some of the legends of the game,” the proclamation read, “including Stephen Curry, Tim Duncan, Grant Hill, David Thompson, Chris Paul Earl Monroe, James Worthy and Michael Jordan (the GOAT) and many more.”

Read the Governor’s full Proclamation Here.

