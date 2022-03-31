Gear up for a day of Tractors & Trains at the N.C. Transportation Museum this weekend

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum will celebrate the tools of farming with the annual Tractors & Trains event on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, 2022. Both days will include modern, antique, and steam tractors, as well as farming demonstrations and kids’ activities.

The two-day event is sponsored by Carolina Farm Credit, Rowan County Farm Bureau, Rockwell Farms, and the Rowan County Tourism Development Authority. On Friday, the Tractors & Trains event will host over 500 students.

“After two years of not being able to provide educational opportunities to school groups, it is great to see public, private, and home school groups returning in large numbers,” said Executive Director Kelly Alexander.

Tractors & Trains comes on the heels of Wind & Wings event last weekend which welcomed over 950 school kids, their teachers, and families.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., the fun will crank up for the public with the addition of hayrides, kiddie tractor pulls, inflatable games, and steam engine caboose train rides. The tractor parade will close out the festival at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Visitors will also be able to vote for their favorite tractor, with trophies being awarded to the top three. In addition to heavy equipment used by farmers, visitors will see demonstrations of corn shelling, sawmill operations, cow milking, and cooking.

On Friday only, blacksmithing demonstrations will be conducted. There will be a working cider press and opportunities for visitors to plant seeds both days.

New this year, the Love the Butterfly tent will allow participants to handle and feed these gentle and beautiful creatures as they enjoy this unique experience.

General Admission for the event is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors/military, $5 for children 3-12 years of age. Purchase a combo ticket including general admission with a train ride for $14 for adults, $12 for seniors/military, $10 for children 3- 12 years of age. Both ticket options are free for museum members and children under 3, but ticket reservations for train rides are highly recommended.

An extra feature on Saturday will be the operation of a caboose train pulled by Jeddo Coal No. 85, a coal-fired steam locomotive, available for an additional $6 for anyone ages 3 and up. Children under 3 do not require a ticket. All purchases are subject to NC sales tax and ticket handling fees and are available at www.nctransportationmuseum.org.

