NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gear up for a day of Tractors & Trains at the N.C. Transportation Museum this weekend

Tractors & Trains comes on the heels of Wind & Wings event last weekend which welcomed over 950...
Tractors & Trains comes on the heels of Wind & Wings event last weekend which welcomed over 950 school kids, their teachers, and families.(North Carolina Transportation Museum)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum will celebrate the tools of farming with the annual Tractors & Trains event on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, 2022. Both days will include modern, antique, and steam tractors, as well as farming demonstrations and kids’ activities.

The two-day event is sponsored by Carolina Farm Credit, Rowan County Farm Bureau, Rockwell Farms, and the Rowan County Tourism Development Authority. On Friday, the Tractors & Trains event will host over 500 students.

“After two years of not being able to provide educational opportunities to school groups, it is great to see public, private, and home school groups returning in large numbers,” said Executive Director Kelly Alexander.

Tractors & Trains comes on the heels of Wind & Wings event last weekend which welcomed over 950 school kids, their teachers, and families.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., the fun will crank up for the public with the addition of hayrides, kiddie tractor pulls, inflatable games, and steam engine caboose train rides. The tractor parade will close out the festival at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Visitors will also be able to vote for their favorite tractor, with trophies being awarded to the top three. In addition to heavy equipment used by farmers, visitors will see demonstrations of corn shelling, sawmill operations, cow milking, and cooking.

On Friday only, blacksmithing demonstrations will be conducted. There will be a working cider press and opportunities for visitors to plant seeds both days.

New this year, the Love the Butterfly tent will allow participants to handle and feed these gentle and beautiful creatures as they enjoy this unique experience.

General Admission for the event is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors/military, $5 for children 3-12 years of age. Purchase a combo ticket including general admission with a train ride for $14 for adults, $12 for seniors/military, $10 for children 3- 12 years of age. Both ticket options are free for museum members and children under 3, but ticket reservations for train rides are highly recommended.

An extra feature on Saturday will be the operation of a caboose train pulled by Jeddo Coal No. 85, a coal-fired steam locomotive, available for an additional $6 for anyone ages 3 and up. Children under 3 do not require a ticket. All purchases are subject to NC sales tax and ticket handling fees and are available at www.nctransportationmuseum.org.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
The announcement was made at China Grove Town Hall on Thursday.
“Rabbit” picks Rowan; Macy’s announces largest economic development project in county history
Charlie Jerry Hedrick, 79, was charged.
79-year-old faces sex crimes charges in Rowan County
Kaylan Knight and Misty Davis were charged with multiple felonies by the Union County Sheriff's...
Two arrested after woman dies of fentanyl overdose

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in North Carolina is $3.98...
Gas prices in the Carolinas trending downward over past week
Video from WBTV’s news partners at the Charlotte Observer shows those pink robots, nicknamed...
Small, pink delivery robots roam Plaza Midwood in Charlotte
Sycamore Brewing opening new location at CLT Airport
Sycamore Brewing opening new location at CLT Airport
Video from WBTV’s news partners at the Charlotte Observer shows those pink robots, nicknamed...
Small, pink delivery robots roam Plaza Midwood in Charlotte