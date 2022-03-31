First Alert: Tracking rain, storms, and gusty winds for your Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Warm temperatures will continue for tonight, with a few spotty rain showers possible. The bulk of the widespread and heavy rain will develop around the Thursday morning commute and continue through midday. Rain is expected to diminish from west to east Thursday afternoon.

First Alert Thursday: Rain, gusty winds, and a few strong storms.

Pleasant for Friday and the weekend, with highs around 70 degrees.

First Alert for late Tuesday into early Wednesday of next week.

Mild temperatures will continue overnight, with a few rain showers developing across the NC mountains. Overnight low temperatures will stay in the 60s.

Thursday is our First Alert Day, as widespread rain and a few strong storms develop. The heaviest rain and best chance for storms will develop from Thursday morning into the early afternoon. Gusty winds, not associated with storms, will develop through the day Thursday, with gusts over 35 mph possible.

Clearing skies return Thursday evening into Thursday night, with chilly overnight low temperatures in the 40s for the piedmont, and 30s in the mountains. There is even a chance for a few snow flurries in the highest elevations of the NC mountains early Friday morning.

Friday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Saturday morning will start off cold, with many areas in the 30s, and the chance for some frost and freeze issues in the WBTV viewing area. Saturday morning lows will be in the upper 30s around Charlotte, and around 30 degrees for Boone.

Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies, with a few sprinkles possible, as afternoon high temperatures warm into the upper 60s.

Sunday will be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures warm in the low to mid 70s for early next week, with another First Alert for rain and a few storms, late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

