First Alert: Tornado Watch in effect for several area counties until 8 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Showers and thunderstorms will taper off from west to east later this afternoon.

For now, severe weather alerts remain:

Tornado Watches have been issued for Anson, Richmond and Stanly counties in North Carolina, and in Chesterfield County in South Carolina. All of the alerts expire at 8 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is active for Anson, Richmond and Stanly counties until 2:30 p.m., and in Chesterfield County until 2:15 p.m.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Mecklenburg County until 8 p.m.

TORNADO WATCH for all the counties in red until 8pm. Also a SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for SW Lancaster county until 1:15pm. #NCwx #SCwx pic.twitter.com/doSyof7DU7 — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) March 31, 2022

Gusty winds over 35mph will be possible for the remainder of this afternoon as showers become more scattered across the area. Once the showers come to end, we’ll see gradual clearing and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure will build across the south Friday through the weekend. The winds will not be as gusty, but it should be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few more clouds will move into our area on Saturday, but we’ll still stay dry; highs will climb into the lower 70s. More sunshine and dry conditions can be expected for Sunday with highs near 70 degrees.

Next week also starts out quiet and dry. On Monday, we’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low to mid-70s. We have another First Alert in place for next Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Tuesday will range from the lower 70s in the mountains to the mid to upper 70s across the piedmont.

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

