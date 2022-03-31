NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Tornado Watch in effect for several area counties until 8 p.m.

Gusty winds over 35mph will be possible for the remainder of this afternoon as showers become more scattered across the area.
Some counties in the WBTV viewing area are under a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. Thursday.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Showers and thunderstorms will taper off from west to east later this afternoon.

For now, severe weather alerts remain:

  • Tornado Watches have been issued for Anson, Richmond and Stanly counties in North Carolina, and in Chesterfield County in South Carolina. All of the alerts expire at 8 p.m.
  • A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is active for Anson, Richmond and Stanly counties until 2:30 p.m., and in Chesterfield County until 2:15 p.m.
  • A Flood Advisory is in effect for Mecklenburg County until 8 p.m.

Gusty winds over 35mph will be possible for the remainder of this afternoon as showers become more scattered across the area. Once the showers come to end, we’ll see gradual clearing and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure will build across the south Friday through the weekend. The winds will not be as gusty, but it should be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few more clouds will move into our area on Saturday, but we’ll still stay dry; highs will climb into the lower 70s. More sunshine and dry conditions can be expected for Sunday with highs near 70 degrees.

Next week also starts out quiet and dry. On Monday, we’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low to mid-70s. We have another First Alert in place for next Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Tuesday will range from the lower 70s in the mountains to the mid to upper 70s across the piedmont.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Kaylan Knight and Misty Davis were charged with multiple felonies by the Union County Sheriff's...
Two arrested after Indian Trail woman dies of fentanyl overdose
The announcement was made at China Grove Town Hall on Thursday.
“Rabbit” picks Rowan; Macy’s announces largest economic development project in county history
Charlie Jerry Hedrick, 79, was charged.
79-year-old faces sex crimes charges in Rowan County

Latest News

Frost Advisories are in effect for most of the WBTV viewing area through Saturday morning, as...
Frost and freeze issues for Saturday morning, with a First Alert next week
A home in Anson County was damaged during Thursday's storms.
NWS confirms EF-2 tornado caused damage in Anson, Stanly counties
Temperatures in the Charlotte area will dip into the 30s Saturday morning.
Frost and freeze issues for Saturday morning, with a First Alert next week
The confirmation came the day after heavy storms tore through Anson County.
NWS confirms EF-2 tornado caused damage in Anson County
Current warnings and advisories
A brief cooldown is here before a warming trend begins