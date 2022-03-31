NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Rain, wind, a few thunderstorms sending March out like a lion

By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Day. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast.

  • First Alert: Rain, wind and thunderstorms
  • Sunshine dominates Friday and the weekend
  • Patchy frost possible Saturday morning

Most of the rain will fall during the morning and midday hours and so factor that in as you plan your commute. The sun will break back out this afternoon with readings rebounding to the middle 70s, but there still might be one or two parting thunderstorms late in the day as the actual cold front finally pushes east out of the Piedmont.

By the time the rain tapers down early this afternoon, most neighborhoods will have picked up one-half to one inch of rain.

Clear skies and cooler tonight with lows falling into the 40s. Friday will feature lots of sunshine with seasonal afternoon readings in the mid to upper 60s. There is a chance that patchy frost could form early Saturday morning with readings in the cold 30s before we rebound to the upper 60s under partly sunny skies during the afternoon.

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with a warmer afternoon in the lower 70s.

Afternoon temperatures will continue to warm into the low to mid-70s early next week before another First Alert unfolds for rain and storms Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

