First Alert: Rain, wind, a few thunderstorms sending March out like a lion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Day. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast.

First Alert: Rain, wind and thunderstorms

Sunshine dominates Friday and the weekend

Patchy frost possible Saturday morning

Most of the rain will fall during the morning and midday hours and so factor that in as you plan your commute. The sun will break back out this afternoon with readings rebounding to the middle 70s, but there still might be one or two parting thunderstorms late in the day as the actual cold front finally pushes east out of the Piedmont.

FIRST ALERT: Most of the rain around #CLT & the @wbtv_news will come this morning. Biggest risks today will be strong, damaging wind gusts. Other severe weather threats are much lower. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/jp0v6qDhAy — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 31, 2022

By the time the rain tapers down early this afternoon, most neighborhoods will have picked up one-half to one inch of rain.

Today's forecast around #CLT. Best chance for widespread rain& storms across the @wbtv_news area will come during the morning & midday hours, tapering off as the sun returns later this afternoon. Still, maybe a parting Piedmont thunderstorm late in the day. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/IFEAGotqtX — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 31, 2022

Clear skies and cooler tonight with lows falling into the 40s. Friday will feature lots of sunshine with seasonal afternoon readings in the mid to upper 60s. There is a chance that patchy frost could form early Saturday morning with readings in the cold 30s before we rebound to the upper 60s under partly sunny skies during the afternoon.

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with a warmer afternoon in the lower 70s.

Afternoon temperatures will continue to warm into the low to mid-70s early next week before another First Alert unfolds for rain and storms Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

