Fatal shooting on Ivy Meadow Drive classified as a justified homicide, police say
Officers were called to Ivy Meadow Drive for an assault with a deadly weapon around 3:20 p.m. Jan. 31.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have now classified the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Lemuel Joseph Gipson as a justified homicide.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers went to Ivy Meadow Drive for an assault with a deadly weapon call around 3:20 p.m. Jan. 31.
RELATED: Man dies following shooting on Ivy Meadow Drive in northeast Charlotte, authorities say
When police arrived, they found Gipson with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Atrium Health Main and later succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.
CMPD homicide announced the shooting was a justified homicide two months later, on March 31. No one will be charged in Gipson’s death.
No other information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a CMPD homicide unit detective.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.