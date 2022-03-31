NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fatal shooting on Ivy Meadow Drive classified as a justified homicide, police say

Officers were called to Ivy Meadow Drive for an assault with a deadly weapon around 3:20 p.m. Jan. 31.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have now classified the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Lemuel...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have now classified the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Lemuel Joseph Gipson as a justified homicide.(John Sparks / WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have now classified the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Lemuel Joseph Gipson as a justified homicide.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers went to Ivy Meadow Drive for an assault with a deadly weapon call around 3:20 p.m. Jan. 31.

RELATED: Man dies following shooting on Ivy Meadow Drive in northeast Charlotte, authorities say

When police arrived, they found Gipson with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Atrium Health Main and later succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

CMPD homicide announced the shooting was a justified homicide two months later, on March 31. No one will be charged in Gipson’s death.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a CMPD homicide unit detective.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Kaylan Knight and Misty Davis were charged with multiple felonies by the Union County Sheriff's...
Two arrested after Indian Trail woman dies of fentanyl overdose
The announcement was made at China Grove Town Hall on Thursday.
“Rabbit” picks Rowan; Macy’s announces largest economic development project in county history
Charlie Jerry Hedrick, 79, was charged.
79-year-old faces sex crimes charges in Rowan County

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
Each robot is remotely controlled by a human navigator, has 360-degree camera views and sensors...
Charlotte, Tiny Mile bringing small robots to deliver coffee
CMPD says they found 17-year-old William Avery III with multiple gunshot wounds around 11:35...
14-year-old charged in murder of 17-year-old boy in north Charlotte
Officers have responded to an apartment complex off University City Boulevard following a...
One seriously injured in shooting at University City Blvd. apartment complex
Tony B. Watlington, Sr.'s first day as the superintendent of the School District of...
Rowan-Salisbury superintendent named leader of Philadelphia school district