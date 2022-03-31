Fatal shooting on Ivy Meadow Drive classified as a justified homicide, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have now classified the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Lemuel Joseph Gipson as a justified homicide.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers went to Ivy Meadow Drive for an assault with a deadly weapon call around 3:20 p.m. Jan. 31.

When police arrived, they found Gipson with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Atrium Health Main and later succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

CMPD homicide announced the shooting was a justified homicide two months later, on March 31. No one will be charged in Gipson’s death.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a CMPD homicide unit detective.

