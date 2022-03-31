Driver found shot, killed after vehicle strikes fence in Statesville; man charged in homicide

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting Wednesday night in Statesville.

According to Statesville Police, officers got a call just after 8 p.m. about a breaking and entering that was in progress.

As officers were heading to the scene, they were notified that shots were fired in the area of Jonathan Lane and a vehicle had wrecked.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle had struck a fence and the driver had been shot and killed, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Officers detained the suspected shooter, Hunter Lee Cottle, prior to criminal investigators arriving, law enforcement said.

Warrants were obtained for Cottle for homicide, according to Statesville Police. He was taken before a magistrate judge and booked into the Iredell County Jail with no bond.

Investigators said the suspect and the victim, whose name has not been released at this time, knew each other.

