Missing 21-year-old Lincoln Co. woman returns home
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the woman returned home overnight and is safe.
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing endangered woman in Lincoln County has returned home, authorities said.
Taylor Ann Ware, 21, of Sand Trap Lane in Stanley, N.C. was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday leaving work at Harris Teeter on Cross Center Drive in Denver, N.C.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ware returned home overnight and is safe.
