Missing 21-year-old Lincoln Co. woman returns home

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the woman returned home overnight and is safe.
Taylor Ann Ware
Taylor Ann Ware(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing endangered woman in Lincoln County has returned home, authorities said.

Taylor Ann Ware, 21, of Sand Trap Lane in Stanley, N.C. was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday leaving work at Harris Teeter on Cross Center Drive in Denver, N.C.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ware returned home overnight and is safe.

