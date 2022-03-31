Missing 21-year-old Lincoln Co. woman returns home

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing endangered woman in Lincoln County has returned home, authorities said.

Taylor Ann Ware, 21, of Sand Trap Lane in Stanley, N.C. was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday leaving work at Harris Teeter on Cross Center Drive in Denver, N.C.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ware returned home overnight and is safe.

