NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crews work to contain Tennessee wildfire

Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.(Source: WVLT via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Firefighters from across Tennessee continued working Thursday morning to contain a wildfire near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that spread overnight despite rain from storms that passed through the area, officials said.

The blaze, which began as a brush fire Wednesday morning in the Hatcher Mountain area of Wears Valley, had spread to more than 3,700 acres (1,497 hectares) and had impacted more than 100 structures, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said during a press conference. Around 11,000 homes in the area had been evacuated. Three injuries were reported during the blaze, but Waters said no fatalities or missing people had been reported.

He said a coordinated response from emergency personnel, firefighters, forestry officials and others helped mitigate damage in the area.

“This fire could have been much more devastating had we not had this team in place. They were able to, even with the winds and the low humidity, they were able to stay ahead of it as much as possible,” he said.

Officials had warned early Wednesday that warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds increased the risk of fire danger. Waters said the conditions were similar to those in 2016 when wildfires ravaged the tourism town of Gatlinburg, killing 14 people and damaging or destroying about 2,500 buildings.

Firefighters from more than 70 agencies helped respond to the blaze and many worked through the night in an effort to keep it from spreading. It was only 5% contained, but fire lines drawn overnight helped keep the blaze from spreading into the city of Pigeon Forge, Waters said.

Rain early Thursday from storms passing through did not put the fire out, but officials said it helped the situation and the current weather conditions were more favorable for containing the fire.

Evacuation orders remain in effect until the fire is under control. Schools in the area were closed Thursday as a precaution, officials said.

The fire was in what the state Agriculture Department described as steep and difficult terrain. The cause is still undetermined.

At least three shelters were established for those evacuated, authorities said. More than 100 people stayed overnight at the Pigeon Forge Community Center, Sharon Hudson, executive director of the Eastern Tennessee chapter of the American Red Cross. told the Knoxville News Sentinel.

A line of severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds ripped across the Deep South overnight, killing at least two in the Florida Panhandle, toppling trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged as the vast weather front raced across several states.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Kaylan Knight and Misty Davis were charged with multiple felonies by the Union County Sheriff's...
Two arrested after Indian Trail woman dies of fentanyl overdose
The announcement was made at China Grove Town Hall on Thursday.
“Rabbit” picks Rowan; Macy’s announces largest economic development project in county history
Charlie Jerry Hedrick, 79, was charged.
79-year-old faces sex crimes charges in Rowan County

Latest News

After several months of interviewing witnesses and examining evidence, investigators have...
Six people charged in deadly shootout near basketball courts in Lancaster
Jason Ray was killed by a driver in 2007 while in New Jersey for the NCAA Tournament. He...
Final Four brings smiles, sense of connection for mom of fallen UNC mascot Jason Ray
Jason Ray, at the time UNC’s mascot, was hit and killed by a driver while walking in New Jersey.
Final Four brings smiles, sense of connection for mom of fallen UNC mascot Jason Ray
Both basketball teams traveled to New Orleans earlier this week, and now fans of both teams...
Duke, UNC fans descend on New Orleans for mega rivalry matchup
Kaymia Blackmon, Dewitt Anderson and Cedric Banks are under arrest after an 18-year-old's body...
Police: Trio arrested after 18-year-old girl shot, raped and dumped on side of road