CMS fails to report required data on reported rapes, sexual assaults to feds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has missed multiple deadlines to submit data to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.

The data is required to be submitted each year and includes statistics on student population, discipline and reports of incidents on school campuses, including reported rapes and sexual assaults.

A letter sent by the Department of Education to CMS earlier this month, obtained by WBTV, said the district had failed to submit the data on time.

Originally, the data was required to be submitted by February 28. That deadline was pushed back to March 11, the letter sent to school districts said.

But CMS didn’t meet the delayed deadline.

Now, the district has until April 8 to submit the required data.

According to the letter, if CMS does not submit the data by the deadline, it will be considered non-compliant and could face consequences that would impact federal funding.

WBTV first sent a request for comment just before noon on Wednesday, March 30 asking for an explanation about the district’s failure to submit the data on time.

A spokeswoman responded five hours later acknowledging the request but had not sent any substantive response by Thursday afternoon.

WBTV has previously found CMS failed to properly tracked reported rapes and sexual assaults on its campuses.

The district has recorded just two reported rapes for all of its campuses in a ten-year period.

Late last year, Superintendent Earnest Winston announced the district would hire more staff as part of an effort to centralize the investigation of reported rapes and sexual assaults. That announcement was later questioned and criticized by CMS Board Chairwoman Elyse Dashew, according to emails obtained by WBTV.

Separately, Dashew and Winston have remained coy on how or when CMS will implement recommendations from a Title IX Task Force, which was formed last year in the wake of scrutiny prompted by a WBTV investigation into the handling of reported rapes and sexual assaults at CMS schools.

