Bridges, Ball lead Hornets to win over Knicks, clinch at least a play-in game

NEW YORK (AP/WBTV) — Miles Bridges scored 31 points and LaMelo Ball had 20 points and a career-high 15 assists to help lead the Charlotte Hornets past the New York Knicks 125-114.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and Terry Rozier added 15 points for the Hornets, who have won eight of their last 11 games.

The Hornets improved to 40-37 and moved into a tie with the Brooklyn Nets for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte clinched a berth in at least a play-in game, which will be for Eastern Conference teams seeded 7-10. They are still a few games back from the sixth seed but that seems unlikely with just five games remaining in the season.

Along with Charlotte and Brooklyn, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks are also fighting for play-in game seeding. Those games will take place from April 12-15.

The 40th win is the first time the Hornets have won that many games since the 2015-16 season and just the fourth time since the franchise returned to Charlotte in 2004.

Last season, Charlotte lost in the play-in game to the Indiana Pacers. They’ll look to revenge that this year and clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

