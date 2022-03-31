NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Armed robbery suspect arrested after crashing in west Charlotte

The crash happened at the intersection of Remount Road and Barringer Drive.
The suspect fled on foot after the collision before police caught up a short time later.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An armed robbery suspect was arrested Wednesday evening after crashing into another car and fleeing on foot.

The crash happened at the intersection of Remount Road and Barringer Drive.

The suspect ran following the collision before being caught and arrested shortly after at a nearby creek.

Police were able to locate the suspect with the help of a K-9 and the Snoopy helicopter.

Officials say nobody was hurt.

Related: Medic: One killed, one injured in I-85 crash near Concord Mills

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
The announcement was made at China Grove Town Hall on Thursday.
“Rabbit” picks Rowan; Macy’s announces largest economic development project in county history
Charlie Jerry Hedrick, 79, was charged.
79-year-old faces sex crimes charges in Rowan County
Kaylan Knight and Misty Davis were charged with multiple felonies by the Union County Sheriff's...
Two arrested after woman dies of fentanyl overdose

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in North Carolina is $3.98...
Gas prices in the Carolinas trending downward over past week
Video from WBTV’s news partners at the Charlotte Observer shows those pink robots, nicknamed...
Small, pink delivery robots roam Plaza Midwood in Charlotte
Sycamore Brewing opening new location at CLT Airport
Sycamore Brewing opening new location at CLT Airport
Video from WBTV’s news partners at the Charlotte Observer shows those pink robots, nicknamed...
Small, pink delivery robots roam Plaza Midwood in Charlotte