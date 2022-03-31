Armed robbery suspect arrested after crashing in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An armed robbery suspect was arrested Wednesday evening after crashing into another car and fleeing on foot.

The crash happened at the intersection of Remount Road and Barringer Drive.

The suspect ran following the collision before being caught and arrested shortly after at a nearby creek.

Police were able to locate the suspect with the help of a K-9 and the Snoopy helicopter.

Officials say nobody was hurt.

