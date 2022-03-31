NC DHHS Flu
Advertisement

Allie McDaniels doing well after passing anniversary of biggest surgery

Allie will turn 18 this year and now has her full driver’s license.
It has been four years since Allie had her spinal surgery in Los Angeles.
By Molly Grantham
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has officially been four years since Allie McDaniels had her spinal surgery in Los Angeles.

The Statesville teen has long since been one of #MollysKids, and it is with a happy heart that Allie’s mom, Elizabeth, reports that she is doing well with her Ehlers Danlos.

Ehlers Danlos is a lifelong condition that causes lots of pain and causes Allie’s joints to dislocate frequently. She has had multiple surgeries throughout her life, but has not had any surgeries or spinal leaks in the past two years.

“She’s doing great,” Elizabeth says. “She continues to thrive.”

Allie will turn 18 this year and is now in her junior year of high school.

Thanks to weekly physical therapy and doctors who finally determined helpful missing pieces, Allie is able to now have her full driver’s license, and has joined various clubs.

You’re gorgeous, Allie. Love the photo. Keep going.

#MollysKids

