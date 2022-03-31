79-year-old faces sex crimes charges in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 79-year-old man has been charged with committing sex crimes in Rowan County.

Charlie Jerry Hedrick was arrested on Wednesday in the 5100 block of Woodleaf Road, according to the report. Hedrick has been charged with first degree sexual offense involving a victim under the age of 13, and taking indecent liberties with children. Both are felony counts.

The investigation in February after Rowan County deputies received a report that Hedrick had sexually abused a 6-year-old girl during 2015. The victim, who was known to Hedrick and who is now 12 years old, was able to tell investigators that he would he would bring the girl to his home on Sundays after church, read scripture from the Bible to her and then molest her.

According to the report, the abuse occurred several times during that year, then stopped as the child became older.

Hedrick was jailed under a bond of $150,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.