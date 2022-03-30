NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman arrested for stabbing and killing man at Statesville apartment

Jessie Owenby mugshot
Jessie Owenby mugshot(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has been charged after stabbing and killing a man at an apartment complex.

Statesville Police responded to the stabbing at 503 Valley Street Apartment, where they located the victim, Charles Barber.

Barber ran to 507 Valley St Apartment after he was stabbed for help but collapsed in the doorway. He was declared dead a short time later.

Jessie Owenby from Statesville was identified as the suspect and arrested on scene.

Owenby was charged with homicide and is being held in the Iredell County Jail with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games,...
Myers Park HS to forfeit all 2021-22 football games due to ineligible player violation
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards.
Medic: One killed, one injured in I-85 crash near Concord Mills
Around 11:52 a.m., Mecklenburg EMS said they responded to a shooting call on Franklin Avenue...
17-year-old boy killed shot and killed in North Charlotte
Harriet Emmagean Cowan faces several charges.
72-year-old woman charged with coming after deputy with crowbar during eviction

Latest News

The suspect fled on foot after the collision.
Armed robbery suspect arrested after crashing in west Charlotte
Plaza Midwood business owners hold meeting to discuss recent violence
Plaza Midwood business owners hold meeting to discuss recent violence
4 students, 1 other person injured in school bus crash involving cars in Mooresville
4 students, 1 other person injured in school bus crash involving cars in Mooresville
‘I’m looking forward to feeling safe:’ CMS students describe walking through new body scanners
On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced it would be installing body scanners
The garden will provide a food source and an activity for families staying at the shelter.
Social workers creating fruit and vegetable garden at Charlotte hotel-turned-homeless shelter