Woman arrested for stabbing and killing man at Statesville apartment

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has been charged after stabbing and killing a man at an apartment complex.

Statesville Police responded to the stabbing at 503 Valley Street Apartment, where they located the victim, Charles Barber.

Barber ran to 507 Valley St Apartment after he was stabbed for help but collapsed in the doorway. He was declared dead a short time later.

Jessie Owenby from Statesville was identified as the suspect and arrested on scene.

Owenby was charged with homicide and is being held in the Iredell County Jail with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

