Tillis won’t vote in favor of Judge Jackson’s nomination to high court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Senator Thom Tillis said he will not vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The GOP senator from North Carolina, who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said while Jackson is well qualified, he will not vote for her.

“I still hold my initial concerns that she may legislate from the bench instead of consistently following the Constitution as written,” Tillis said in a statement issued late this morning.

Jackson’s nomination to the court is expected to be approved, especially since GOP Senator Susan Collins of Maine announced earlier that she would vote to confirm her.

Jackson, if confirmed, would be the first Black woman on the high court.

The Judiciary Committee is expected to take its vote on Monday before sending it to the full Senate.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.