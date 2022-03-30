Queens University, Lowe’s announce $2.5M investment for new initiative, scholarships for low-income high school graduates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In effort to expand Charlotte’s talent pipeline and create educational opportunities for low-income high school graduates, Queens University and Lowe’s announced a new partnership Tuesday afternoon.

Lowe’s presented a $2.5 million check to the university.

“Today, we are changing the lives of Charlotteans on our way to transforming Charlotte,” said Queens University President Dan Lugo in a statement.

The Charlotte Talent Initative, or CTI, is a partnership between organizations in Mecklenburg County and Queens University. School officials say it will create pipelines of socioeconomically diverse and talented university graduates to contribute to the partner organizations.

The annual Lowe’s investment over four years will provide full-tuition scholarships for students in the cohort.

“Higher education should serve to create a level playing field for driven individuals, regardless of their socioeconomic background. That’s what economic mobility is all about,” Lugo added.

Both Lugo and Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and chief executive officer, talked about their own person journeys and being among the first to attend college in their families.

“From an early age, my father taught me that education is the path out of poverty,” Ellison said in a statement. “I worked my way through college and went from making $4.35 an hour to being the first Black Chairman and CEO of one of the world’s largest retailers. So, I know firsthand the power of education and the impact it has when someone empowers you to go out and take on life’s challenges.”

In each cohort, there will be 10-15 students. There will be a unique curriculum and mentorship opportunities from Lowe’s executive team.

The first cohort in the upcoming fall, will have transfers from local community colleges. Starting fall 2023 is when high school graduates will start on the 4-year track.

“Collaborative college and career readiness efforts like the Charlotte Talent Initiative are putting low-income students on the path toward achieving economic mobility,” said Sherri Chisholm, executive director for Leading on Opportunity, in a press release.

According to Queens, students will take a suite of management, business and leadership courses designed and developed in partnership with Lowe’s while pursuing a major in their chosen field of interest.

The university says this is the first of several partnerships to boost upward mobility for Charlotte area high school students.

