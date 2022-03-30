Plaza Midwood businesses looking for solutions to keep area safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some business owners in Plaza Midwood are concerned about two shooting incidents this past weekend, so they’re looking to act fast.

Roughly a dozen business owners came together to call on this meeting with fellow owners and CMPD.

They want to find solutions to make sure this area is safe for the public and their employees.

Lewis Donald, owner and Operator of Dish Restaurant said, “it’s about our staff, it’s about our residents, it’s about our customers.”

This concern after two shooting incidents this past weekend.

One referenced in a video from Reddit showing a man holding a gun behind a car near a nightclub on Pecan Avenue. People commented about hearing shots that same night.

CMPD tells WBTV shell casings were found on Pecan Ave and police found a car that was hit, but no one reported any injuries. In a second incident, shots were fired, and an officer found a gun.

“Being a business owner in this area, we should be the ones to stand up and say hey, we’re going to protect our community,” said Donald.

After the shooting incidents over the weekend, the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association scheduled an emergency meeting to find solutions and address the violence.

Vinroy Reid, owner of Mama’s Caribbean Grill & Bar said, “for those who feel like they can come to Plaza Midwood and disrupt the peace and the prosperity, they’re coming to the wrong part of Charlotte to do that.”

Business owners understand police are doing what they can, so they are hoping community members can step up.

“We cannot just depend on the police department to keep our community secure; it has to be the whole community wants that,” said Reid.

Plaza Midwood is a diverse area with bars, restaurants, and businesses with an artsy vibe.

Businesses owners want to keep that character while making sure the community remains safe.

“I think it’s important to protect that not only from a business standpoint obviously but also for our residents,” said Donald.

The president of the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association, Clifton Castelloe tells WBTV the purpose of the emergency meeting Wednesday is to gather information about the weekend incidents and take any steps necessary to make sure people feel safe coming to Plaza Midwood.

