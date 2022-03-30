NC DHHS Flu
Part of South Blvd. in south Charlotte remains closed after crash takes down power pole

Medic confirmed no one was taken to the hospital following the crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Part of South Boulevard in south Charlotte is still shut down after a crash into a power pole knocked out electricity for more than a thousand homes and businesses.

The crash may have slowed some drivers’ commute on Wednesday morning. It closed South Boulevard from Woodlawn Road to Scaleybark Road just a block down.

According to authorities, a driver hit a utility pole early Wednesday morning.

Medic confirmed no one was taken to the hospital following the crash. However, the driver was released to go with their family, but on the way home, the person got into a domestic dispute and they were then arrested, authorities said.

According to Duke Energy, approximately 1,577 customers were without power in that area for a few hours.

The crash knocked out power for about 1,500 customers shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Most of that was restored around 5:30 a.m.

A check of Duke Energy’s website indicated that everyone impacted appeared to have electricity.

The circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately known.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

