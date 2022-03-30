N.C. drivers could get revoked licenses back due to lawsuit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A class-action lawsuit could reinstate the suspended licenses of North Carolina drivers who didn’t pay a speeding ticket or a fine.

A federal judge has signed off on a lawsuit involving the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles over its policy of suspending licenses of drivers who didn’t pay a speeding ticket or other fines.

It involves 185,000 drivers across the state. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, those drivers will be contacted over the next 60 days to let them know they can request a court hearing.

At that hearing, if the court agrees the driver didn’t pay the fine because they couldn’t afford it and not that they were neglectful, then at that point the person will be able to apply to get their license reinstated.

This all stems from a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union and other organizations filed on behalf of two drivers back in 2018, a news release stated. It was switched to a class action suit a year later.

All sides reached a settlement, which the judge approved earlier this month.

According to the NCDMV, it has also revised the official notice it will send to drivers who will face future license revocations for failure to pay court debt.

The revised notice will inform drivers that an N.C. general statute permits them to prevent the revocation of their license by filing with the sentencing court a motion for relief from fines and fees, DMV officials said.

Previously, the NCDMV revocation notice indicated that full payment of the amount of fines, penalties and court costs due was the only option to prevent an indefinite driver’s license suspension, a news release stated.

There is more information for resolving traffic debt on this website.

