Multiple Charlotte-area players compete for UNC and Duke in the 2022 Final Four

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The story of this weekend’s Final Four is the first-ever NCAA tournament matchup between rivals UNC and Duke.

The rivalry will be taken to new levels with a lot at stake.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski could be coaching his final game ever and UNC will be looking to become one of just a few teams ever to make the National Championship game as an 8-seed.

Whoever wins advances to Monday’s title game and will have rivalry bragging rights for the foreseeable future.

While fans from all over will have their eyes glued to the television this weekend, there are a few Charlotte-area players who will be playing pivotal roles for the two teams.

Two of those players, UNC guard Leaky Black and Duke forward Wendell Moore were two of the Charlotte area’s best high school players just a few years ago. The two played together for Cox Mill in 2018 and led the team to a second-straight state title.

Here is a look at each Charlotte area player competing during Final Four weekend.

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke

Wendell Moore is the most notable player among the four Charlotte-area players competing this weekend and he’s even expected to be an NBA lottery pick when the season ends.

Moore is a junior and committed to Duke after attending Cox Mill High School. During his time with Cox Mill. Moore was the top-ranked player in North Carolina and won back-to-back NC state finals MVP honors in 2017 and 2018.

Wendell Moore makes his college decision in 2018 (WBTV)

Moore was born in Richmond, VA and chose Duke over UNC, NC State, South Carolina and Wake Forest.

This season, Moore was named to the Second Team All-ACC and All-Defensive Team. He’s scored in double-figures in each tournament game this March, while shooting over 50 percent from the field.

Leaky Black, UNC

Born in Concord, Leaky Black has spent his entire life in North Carolina. His nickname “Leaky” comes from his grandmother who called him that because of his middle name Malik.

Black spent his freshman and sophomore years playing for Concord HS and then Montverde Academy as a junior. As a senior, Black teamed up with Wendell Moore at Cox Mill HS and helped the team repeat as state champions.

Leaky Black playing with Team CP3 while in High School (WBTV)

Black is one of two seniors on the Tar Heels roster and has been a solid defensive player throughout his four years in Chapel Hill.

This season, Black only averaged 4.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game but he was named to the ACC All-Defensive Team while starting all 36 games for UNC.

Excluding his freshman season, Black has started all but two games for the Tar Heels.

Bates Jones, Duke

The younger brother of former Duke quarterback and current New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, Bates Jones transferred to Duke this season as a redshirt senior after spending his first four years of college at Davidson.

Born in Charlotte, Jones attended Charlotte Latin and was a two-sport athlete, playing football and basketball. He was an all-state QB in 2016, leading Charlotte Latin to the NCISAA State Championship.

Jones, a forward has been more of a role player throughout his collegiate career, averaging just 10 minutes per game during his four years at Davidson.

The situation has been similar with the Blue Devils this season but he has appeared in 26 games.

Duwe Farris, UNC

Probably the least known player on the list, forward Duwe Farris, was a walk-on last season for the Tar Heels.

Farris attended Myers Park HS and played on the UNC JV team as a freshman before being called up to the varsity team as a sophomore.

