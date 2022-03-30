NC DHHS Flu
Men’s use of diabetes drug linked to raised risk of birth defects, study says

FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the...
FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the risk of major birth defects in babies based on paternal exposures to diabetes medications.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT
(CNN) - Men who take a popular diabetes drug are 40% more likely to conceive a child with birth defects, according to a study.

The study was published Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

It showed that men who used metformin in the three-month period before they conceived a child had a 40% higher risk of birth defects in their offspring.

The research followed more than 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the risk of major birth defects in babies based on paternal exposures to diabetes medications.

The study observed only children who were born to women younger than 35 and men younger than 40, and babies born to women with diabetes were excluded.

The researchers considered men exposed to metformin if they filled a prescription for it in the three months before conception, which is how long it takes the fertilizing sperm to fully mature.

Researchers said more studies are needed to determine if men taking metformin should make any considerations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

