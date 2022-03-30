NC DHHS Flu
Medic: Person hospitalized after reported shooting in west Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person was hospitalized after a reported shooting in west Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

The situation unfolded on Northstream Drive around 3 p.m.

Mecklenburg EMS says one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to the hospital.

Officials did not provide any information about any arrests or possible suspects.

