Medic: One killed, one injured in I-85 crash near Concord Mills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 85 near Concord Mills Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards just after 8 a.m.

Officials say the crash happened as a result of a vehicle becoming disabled before an SUV collided with it.

Two people were inside the disabled vehicle, one of whom was in the backseat. The passenger in the backseat was pronounced dead by paramedics, while the other person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Atrium Cabarrus, although the severity of their injuries remains unknown.

Authorities are investigating what caused the vehicle to come disabled, and charges are pending.

