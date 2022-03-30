NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Medic: One killed, one injured in I-85 crash near Concord Mills

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards.
The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 85 near Concord Mills Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards just after 8 a.m.

Officials say the crash happened as a result of a vehicle becoming disabled before an SUV collided with it.

Two people were inside the disabled vehicle, one of whom was in the backseat. The passenger in the backseat was pronounced dead by paramedics, while the other person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Atrium Cabarrus, although the severity of their injuries remains unknown.

Authorities are investigating what caused the vehicle to come disabled, and charges are pending.

Stay with WBTV for updates as they come in. Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games,...
Myers Park HS to forfeit all 2021-22 football games due to ineligible player violation
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Ronnie Smith has been a diehard UNC fan since he was 11-years-old.
UNC fan from Salisbury goes all out to support team for NCAA Final Four
A federal judge just signed off on a class action lawsuit involving the NCDMV over its policy...
N.C. drivers could get revoked licenses back due to lawsuit

Latest News

One vehicle was badly damaged in a multi-vehicle crash overnight on Interstate 85 in west...
One seriously injured in five-vehicle crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
Crews began work to remove a large tree that fell across Providence Road in south Charlotte...
Providence Road in south Charlotte reopens after large tree removed
Fallen tree blocking Providence Road in east Charlotte
Fallen tree blocking Providence Road in east Charlotte
Downed power lines on Central Avenue in east Charlotte
Downed power lines on Central Avenue in east Charlotte
Five vehicles involved in I-85 crash near Little Rock Road
Five vehicles involved in I-85 crash near Little Rock Road