UNC fan from Salisbury goes all out to support team for NCAA Final Four

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s Final Four week in the world of college basketball, and around here, that’s as close as it gets to the high holy days for fans of the Duke Blue Devils and the UNC Tar Heels.

For a normally quiet and reserved local Carolina fan, it’s just about too much to take.

“You know how nuts I am about Carolina, but this is the greatest game. This is an experience of a lifetime,” said Ronnie Smith, who is actually anything but quiet and reserved when it comes to UNC.

“You only live once and you have to take advantage of every opportunity and Carolina right now is the greatest thing I’ve ever done, except for getting married, maybe,” Smith joked.

A Carolina fan since he was 11 years old.

“You won’t believe it,” Smith recalled. “When I was 11 years old I watched the 1957 game on TV, the C.D. Chesley network when the Carolina team beat Kansas and Wilt Chamberlain in 2 OT, and I got the Carolina fever then and it’s gotten worse and worse and I am the worst Carolina fan.”

He’s also superstitious. The shoes he wears to each game came from his college days.

“I bought these shoes in 1967,” Smith said. “I wear them to every Carolina game; they have a 95% winning percentage.”

The car - when he was told Mercedes didn’t use Carolina Blue Paint - the salesman got creative.

“Three years ago when I needed a new car, the salesman talked me into a car that I really didn’t want because it was not Carolina Blue, and he said Ronnie, why don’t we order a white one because we don’t have Carolina Blue paint, and we’ll put blue stripes on it…if you don’t like them we’ll take them off…he said do you like it, I said no, I love it, I’ve got have it. This is the only Mercedes in the United States that has Carolina Blue racing stripes on it,” Smith said.

And on Thursday that car will be headed to New Orleans for the Final Four.

“We’re going to be screaming our fool heads off,” Smith added.

But wait, there is more.

There’s a Carolina bathroom inside the house, blue birdboxes and blue flamingos outside, and the house itself is blue.

And to give his fandom a little more bite, Ronnie’s two top teeth are blue.

“Eric Montross played a trick on me and he got my dentist to put permanent Carolina Blue teeth and they’re permanent and they’re Carolina Blue and we got the patent,” Smith joked.

Smith and wife Janis are well-known in the community, largely for their support of local causes and philanthropic work.

Ronnie is a champion of veteran’s issues, often giving nearly as much enthusiasm to those things as he does to his beloved Tar Heels.

“I wish everybody could get excited and support a team like this,” Smith said. “It’s just the greatest thing in the world, it’s the greatest thing in the world.”

