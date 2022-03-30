4 students, 1 other person injured in school bus crash involving cars in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four students and one other person were injured in a school bus crash involving two other cars in Mooresville Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of Avalon Reserve Drive and Landis Highway which is right outside East Mooresville Intermediate School.

Just before 4 p.m., officials say the school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash.

Officials say a total of five people taken to the hospital including four students and one person in a secondary car who were all transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

A WBTV crew on scene observed heavy damage in the crash. There’s no word on what else happened in the crash.

School bus accident in Mooresville. At least on transported. Heavy damage. pic.twitter.com/Snway0vRpk — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) March 30, 2022

The students were from Mooresville Intermediate.

As of 5 p.m., the roadway was still closed. Mooresville Police Department is investigating the crash.

