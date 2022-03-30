Lancaster antique shop bouncing back after car slams into shop, heavily damaging it

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Opening a new store is an exciting time for every business owner but imagine opening your shop only to have it accidentally demolished.

That happened in Lancaster. An antique shop opened at the beginning of the month, but the shop soon had to close after a car ran into the building - condemning it for now.

G & D Antique Collectibles could be described as a passion project for Dianne Hegler.

”You know we’ve got a nice place in there,” says Hegler.

Trinkets, antiques and items you have not seen in years fill the shelves. Hegler and her business partner Gary Sapp spent six months renovating the building to make it perfect.

”You get to know people and you get to show them history. And they say dang I haven’t seen this in a long time,” she says.

Hegler’s here to drop off some more rare finds. It is her first time back inside in almost a week. After a car crashed into the building, firefighters said it was unsafe and encouraged them not to talk any chances.

Hegler got the call around 8:30 on Friday saying she needed to come down to the building quickly. She says there she rolled up to the building surrounded by flashing lights.

According to police, a person driving had a medical emergency behind the wheel. It caused them to run off the road, crash into the telephone pole before taking out the column and striking the building.

“It was like devastation to us,” says Hegler. “We were just so sad.”

Thankfully, the crash did not ruin anything on the inside. As she looked on at the rubble and aimlessly stacked bricks of the store she loves, she can’t help but think about how much worse it could have been for the person inside the car.

”I just think nobody got hurt was a blessing. And thank the Lord that the building was OK. It didn’t affect the power or anything,” she explains.

So they might have just opened a month ago, but Hegler says this will not keep them closed for good. Just like her antiques inside, this old building’s gone through some things but it is still standing up against the test of time.

”It could have been a bigger tragedy but it ended up being well because the Lord had his hand in it,” she says.

Hegler said she was told just today they can clean this mess up and rebuild the broken parts of the store. She told me they will be open the first Thursday in April if they can get everything done in time.

