NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Installation on National Mall raises awareness about colorectal cancer

According to the National Cancer Institute, colorectal cancer is now a leading cause of cancer death in both men and women ages 20-49 in the United States.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - More than 27,000 blue flags are flying in the wind on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Each one is a representation of the number of young adults predicted to be diagnosed with a battle that Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) is familiar with.

“My wife Shannon is a 23-year colon cancer survivor,” said Rep. Davis. “Luckily we found it at stage two.”

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. According to the National Cancer Institute, colorectal cancer is now a leading cause of cancer death in both men and women ages 20-49 in the United States. By 2030, diagnosis for young adults is expected to rise from 18,000 to 27,000 annually as estimated by medical researchers. While researchers have yet to fully understand what’s causing an increase in cases, the Institute says there’s been an uptick since 1995.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends adults begin screenings at 45 years old.

Anjee Davis is the President of the Fight Colorectal Cancer organization.

“One of the asks we have of our policy makers is to increase screenings and increase federal funding,” she said.

Rep. Davis said lawmakers are working to remove screening barriers.

“We’ve been working with the national institutes of health,” he said. “We funded the National Cancer Institute and the NIH with historic funding over the last few years.”

In Dec. 2020, the House passed the Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act. It’s now stalled in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games,...
Myers Park HS to forfeit all 2021-22 football games due to ineligible player violation
The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards.
Medic: One killed, one injured in I-85 crash near Concord Mills
A federal judge just signed off on a class action lawsuit involving the NCDMV over its policy...
N.C. drivers could get revoked licenses back due to lawsuit
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
Just before 4 p.m., officials say the school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash.
4 students, 1 other person injured in school bus crash involving cars in Mooresville

Latest News

VA watchdog finds leadership problems led to decreased care for veterans
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have now classified the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Lemuel...
Fatal shooting on Ivy Meadow Drive classified as a justified homicide, police say
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has signed a controversial bill restricting certain LGBTQ topics...
LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden orders release of 1M barrels of oil per day to bring down prices
FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and...
Colin Kaepernick named honorary captain for upcoming spring game at Michigan