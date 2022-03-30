NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert Thursday: Widespread rain with possible strong storms

Widespread rain, which will be heavy at times will develop for Thursday, with a few strong to severe storms possible.
By Jason Myers
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures warm back into the 60s to near 70 degrees by late Wednesday, with a few sprinkles possible. Widespread rain, which will be heavy at times will develop for Thursday, with a few strong to severe storms possible.

  • Mostly cloudy and milder for Wednesday, with a few sprinkles possible.
  • First Alert Thursday: Rain, gusty winds, and a few strong storms.
  • Pleasant for Friday and the weekend, with highs around 70 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 40s for the piedmont, and mid-30s in the mountains.

Wednesday will start our warming trend, with high temperatures warming into the 60s to near 70 degrees. A few spotty rain showers will be possible as a warm front lifts through the Carolinas.

First Alert Thursday
First Alert Thursday(WBTV)

Gusty winds, mild temperatures, and increasing rain chances will develop overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, with temperatures hovering around 60 degrees.

Thursday is our First Alert Day, as widespread rain and a few strong storms develop. The heaviest rain will likely develop from Thursday morning into the mid-afternoon. Gusty winds will develop on Thursday, with gusts over 35 mph possible.

Pleasant weather returns for Friday and the weekend, with highs around 70 degrees.  A few spotty rain showers are possible for Saturday, with partly cloudy skies expected overall.

Temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s for early next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware for Thursday,

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games,...
Myers Park HS to forfeit all 2021-22 football games due to ineligible player violation
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards.
Medic: One killed, one injured in I-85 crash near Concord Mills
Around 11:52 a.m., Mecklenburg EMS said they responded to a shooting call on Franklin Avenue...
17-year-old boy killed shot and killed in North Charlotte
Harriet Emmagean Cowan faces several charges.
72-year-old woman charged with coming after deputy with crowbar during eviction

Latest News

Futurecast First Alert
First Alert: Tracking rain, storms, and gusty winds for your Thursday
First Alert: Tracking rain, storms, and gusty winds for your Thursday
First Alert: Tracking rain, storms, and gusty winds for your Thursday
Thursday is a First Alert Day but the risk for severe weather is low.
Low clouds stubborn to break Wednesday; First Alert for Thursday showers, storms
Low clouds stubborn to break Wednesday; First Alert for Thursday showers, storms
Low clouds stubborn to break Wednesday; First Alert for Thursday showers, storms