First Alert Thursday: Widespread rain with possible strong storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures warm back into the 60s to near 70 degrees by late Wednesday, with a few sprinkles possible. Widespread rain, which will be heavy at times will develop for Thursday, with a few strong to severe storms possible.

Mostly cloudy and milder for Wednesday, with a few sprinkles possible.

First Alert Thursday: Rain, gusty winds, and a few strong storms.

Pleasant for Friday and the weekend, with highs around 70 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 40s for the piedmont, and mid-30s in the mountains.

Wednesday will start our warming trend, with high temperatures warming into the 60s to near 70 degrees. A few spotty rain showers will be possible as a warm front lifts through the Carolinas.

First Alert Thursday (WBTV)

Gusty winds, mild temperatures, and increasing rain chances will develop overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, with temperatures hovering around 60 degrees.

Thursday is our First Alert Day, as widespread rain and a few strong storms develop. The heaviest rain will likely develop from Thursday morning into the mid-afternoon. Gusty winds will develop on Thursday, with gusts over 35 mph possible.

Pleasant weather returns for Friday and the weekend, with highs around 70 degrees. A few spotty rain showers are possible for Saturday, with partly cloudy skies expected overall.

Temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s for early next week.

Stay weather aware for Thursday,

