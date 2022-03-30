NC DHHS Flu
Crime Stoppers: Detective speaks about recent crime concerns in Plaza Midwood

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking into recent crime incidents that have happened in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood.
By Alex Giles
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking into recent crime incidents that have happened in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said shots were fired in the 1200 block of Pecan Avenue in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 26. He said police found shell casings when they responded to the area.

“It’s a big concern because anytime a weapon is discharged, whether it’s in the city limits or outside the city limits, that could have the potential to be a very serious or deadly incident,” said Smith.

He noted that a video recently posted to the Charlotte Reddit page also has detectives concerned. The video shows a person with what appears to be a rifle. The user who posted the video wrote that it was recorded in Plaza Midwood near the Peculiar Rabbit building.

Smith said the video popped up online around the same time police heard about crime concerns in the Plaza Midwood area.

“It’s definitely a person of interest. We can’t definitively say whether he or she was doing the shooting, but we would definitely like to get this individual (identified) and see what their intent was,” said Smith.

The detective added that it is very concerning to see a video of someone wielding a rifle in the streets of Charlotte.

“It’s very concerning. Again, we’ve had a few calls for service for shots being fired. There’s also some fights breaking out in the area so it’s gotta be very concerning for what is normally a peaceful area and the folks that live out here,” said Smith.

He is encouraging members of the public to call police if they see someone with a weapon in public. Smith said community members should also try to avoid confrontation.

Anyone with information about crime in Plaza Midwood is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

