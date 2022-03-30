CMPD: 10-year-old girl suffers ‘potentially life-altering’ injuries in shooting at north Charlotte car wash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police said the victim of a weekend shooting at a Charlotte car wash is a 10-year-old girl whose injuries are “grievous and potentially life-altering.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police gave an update on the case during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. Officials said the child’s first name is Cherish and her mother described the girl as a shining star who loved to ride her bike, sing, dance and spend time with family.

Investigators said the child and her mother were at a carwash on Sunset Road on Saturday, March 26, when someone approached on foot and opened fire.

According to the CMPD, they don’t know who the gunman was shooting at but they do not believe Cherish or her mother were the targets.

NOW: @CMPD is providing an update on a shooting investigation. Police say 10-yr-old girl named Cherish is in the hospital with serious injuries after she was shot on Saturday at a car wash on 4300 block to Sunset Rd. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/hTGwXRdyFL — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) March 30, 2022

“This isn’t just a parent’s worst nightmare, right? This is something a parent shouldn’t have to imagine happening to their child. This is beyond our worst nightmares,” CMPD Lt. Bryan Crum said during Wednesday’s news conference.

Investigators said they believe the shooter is likely from the area or frequents the area since he left on foot as well.

The CMPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who injured the child. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 334-1600 or (704) 432-TIPS.

