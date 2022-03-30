NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD: 10-year-old girl suffers ‘potentially life-altering’ injuries in shooting at north Charlotte car wash

Officials said the child’s first name is Cherish and her mother described the girl as a shining star.
Police are still searching for the person responsible.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police said the victim of a weekend shooting at a Charlotte car wash is a 10-year-old girl whose injuries are “grievous and potentially life-altering.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police gave an update on the case during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. Officials said the child’s first name is Cherish and her mother described the girl as a shining star who loved to ride her bike, sing, dance and spend time with family.

Investigators said the child and her mother were at a carwash on Sunset Road on Saturday, March 26, when someone approached on foot and opened fire.

According to the CMPD, they don’t know who the gunman was shooting at but they do not believe Cherish or her mother were the targets.

Related: Juvenile seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte car wash

“This isn’t just a parent’s worst nightmare, right? This is something a parent shouldn’t have to imagine happening to their child. This is beyond our worst nightmares,” CMPD Lt. Bryan Crum said during Wednesday’s news conference.

Investigators said they believe the shooter is likely from the area or frequents the area since he left on foot as well.

The CMPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who injured the child. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 334-1600 or (704) 432-TIPS.

Officials said the child’s first name is Cherish and her mother described the girl as a shining star.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
The announcement was made at China Grove Town Hall on Thursday.
“Rabbit” picks Rowan; Macy’s announces largest economic development project in county history
Charlie Jerry Hedrick, 79, was charged.
79-year-old faces sex crimes charges in Rowan County
Kaylan Knight and Misty Davis were charged with multiple felonies by the Union County Sheriff's...
Two arrested after woman dies of fentanyl overdose

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in North Carolina is $3.98...
Gas prices in the Carolinas trending downward over past week
Video from WBTV’s news partners at the Charlotte Observer shows those pink robots, nicknamed...
Small, pink delivery robots roam Plaza Midwood in Charlotte
Sycamore Brewing opening new location at CLT Airport
Sycamore Brewing opening new location at CLT Airport
Video from WBTV’s news partners at the Charlotte Observer shows those pink robots, nicknamed...
Small, pink delivery robots roam Plaza Midwood in Charlotte