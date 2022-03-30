Cabarrus County Schools to host Youth Arts Festival

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Schools will host a Youth Arts Festival showcasing the visual and performing arts on Friday, April 1st from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Education Center.

The event will feature fantastic performances, an art gallery, food, and fun. Some of the food vendors are Atomic Dog, Buddy Cobb BBQ and Papa Robb’s Italian Ice.

The schedule:

5:00 PM – WR Odell ES Chorus

5:30 PM – Royal Oaks SA Musical Theater (scenes from The Lion King)

6:00 PM – Pitts School Road ES Chorus

6:30 PM – West Cabarrus HS Musical Theater (scenes from Little Shop of Horrors)

7:00 PM – Carolina Storm Percussion Ensemble (drumline)

7:30 PM – Awards presentation

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.