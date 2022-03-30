Amazon holding donation event in west Charlotte to benefit Ukrainian refugees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been more than a month since Russia invaded Ukraine and nearly four million refugees have left the country.

An event is happening Wednesday in west Charlotte to help those in crisis.

Employees from Amazon’s Charlotte fulfillment center will host a donation event in partnership with local non-profit Restore Global, a news release stated.

The event will take place from 12 to 1 p.m. on March 30 at Restore Global, located at 9525 Monroe Road, Suite 150, in Charlotte.

Amazon employees will be donating hundreds of household items, hygiene products, cleaning products and more in an effort to support disaster relief programs for Ukrainian refugees, event organizers said.

The Biden administration previously announced the U.S. would take in up to 100,000 of those refugees.

“At Amazon, we look to leverage our scale for good to strengthen communities where our employees live and work,” Bianca Vernali, environmental manager at Amazon’s CLT4 fulfillment center, said in a statement. “We hope these items will help refugees and families in communities across North Carolina.”

