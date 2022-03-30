NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Amazon holding donation event in west Charlotte to benefit Ukrainian refugees

Employees from Amazon’s Charlotte fulfillment center will host a donation event in partnership with local non-profit Restore Global.
Employees from Amazon’s Charlotte fulfillment center will host a donation event in partnership with local non-profit Restore Global.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been more than a month since Russia invaded Ukraine and nearly four million refugees have left the country.

An event is happening Wednesday in west Charlotte to help those in crisis.

Employees from Amazon’s Charlotte fulfillment center will host a donation event in partnership with local non-profit Restore Global, a news release stated.

The event will take place from 12 to 1 p.m. on March 30 at Restore Global, located at 9525 Monroe Road, Suite 150, in Charlotte.

Amazon employees will be donating hundreds of household items, hygiene products, cleaning products and more in an effort to support disaster relief programs for Ukrainian refugees, event organizers said.

The Biden administration previously announced the U.S. would take in up to 100,000 of those refugees.

Related: 60 miles from Ukraine, Biden sees refugee crisis in Poland

“At Amazon, we look to leverage our scale for good to strengthen communities where our employees live and work,” Bianca Vernali, environmental manager at Amazon’s CLT4 fulfillment center, said in a statement. “We hope these items will help refugees and families in communities across North Carolina.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games,...
Myers Park HS to forfeit all 2021-22 football games due to ineligible player violation
The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards.
Medic: One killed, one injured in I-85 crash near Concord Mills
A federal judge just signed off on a class action lawsuit involving the NCDMV over its policy...
N.C. drivers could get revoked licenses back due to lawsuit
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
Just before 4 p.m., officials say the school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash.
4 students, 1 other person injured in school bus crash involving cars in Mooresville

Latest News

VA watchdog finds leadership problems led to decreased care for veterans
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have now classified the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Lemuel...
Fatal shooting on Ivy Meadow Drive classified as a justified homicide, police say
Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Sevier County wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained
Hunter Cottle was booked into the Iredell County Jail under no bond.
Driver found shot, killed after vehicle strikes fence in Statesville; man charged in homicide
Charlie Jerry Hedrick, 79, was charged.
79-year-old faces sex crimes charges in Rowan County