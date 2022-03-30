NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says

Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row from left) Shayne Anderson, Summer Lawrence, and Felicity Walker.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Several people are facing charges in connection to kidnapping and torturing a woman they met online, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the woman who was being held against her will had been “severely tortured” during her captivity.

She is being treated for her injuries.

“We received a call about a suspicious person, discovered this troubling case and quickly made arrests,” Hillhouse said in a press release obtained by KLTV.

Six people were arrested late Tuesday and charged with aggravated kidnapping:

  • Amanda Andrews
  • Breonna Johnson
  • Charles Bryant
  • Shayne Anderson
  • Summer Lawrence
  • Felicity Walker

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games,...
Myers Park HS to forfeit all 2021-22 football games due to ineligible player violation
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards.
Medic: One killed, one injured in I-85 crash near Concord Mills
Ronnie Smith has been a diehard UNC fan since he was 11-years-old.
UNC fan from Salisbury goes all out to support team for NCAA Final Four
A federal judge just signed off on a class action lawsuit involving the NCDMV over its policy...
N.C. drivers could get revoked licenses back due to lawsuit

Latest News

PlayMonster recalls Kid O Hudson glow rattles due to choking hazards.
Thousands of baby teether rattles recalled due to choking hazard
Former Tar Heel player, coach talks Final Four game, rivalry versus Duke
Former Tar Heel player, coach talks Final Four game, rivalry versus Duke
Former Tar Heel player, coach talks Final Four game, rivalry versus Duke
Former Tar Heel player, coach talks Final Four game, rivalry versus Duke
The AP Ambassadors Program encourages more students to sign up for AP classes.
‘It starts at the school house door:’ CMS board member, students and teachers pushing for more minority enrollment in AP classes
A Houston physician was convicted for unlawfully prescribing over $1M worth of opioid pills.
Doctor convicted for prescribing over $1M in opioid pills, ‘Las Vegas cocktail’ of drugs