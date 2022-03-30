NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

2 servings of avocado a week helps your heart health, study says

Eating an avocado a week can help reduce the risk of a heart attack, according to a new study.
Eating an avocado a week can help reduce the risk of a heart attack, according to a new study.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Good news if you like avocados; eating them is a great way to help out your heart health.

A new government study found eating at least two servings a week, which adds up to one avocado, reduced the risk of having a heart attack by 21%.

It also said that eating avocado instead of eggs, yogurt, cheese, margarine, butter, or processed meats, like bacon, was especially beneficial.

Experts said anything you can do to improve your heart health is a step in the right direction.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated heart disease takes a life every 36 seconds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games,...
Myers Park HS to forfeit all 2021-22 football games due to ineligible player violation
The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards.
Medic: One killed, one injured in I-85 crash near Concord Mills
A federal judge just signed off on a class action lawsuit involving the NCDMV over its policy...
N.C. drivers could get revoked licenses back due to lawsuit
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
Just before 4 p.m., officials say the school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash.
4 students, 1 other person injured in school bus crash involving cars in Mooresville

Latest News

VA watchdog finds leadership problems led to decreased care for veterans
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have now classified the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Lemuel...
Fatal shooting on Ivy Meadow Drive classified as a justified homicide, police say
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has signed a controversial bill restricting certain LGBTQ topics...
LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden orders release of 1M barrels of oil per day to bring down prices
FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and...
Colin Kaepernick named honorary captain for upcoming spring game at Michigan