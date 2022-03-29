NC DHHS Flu
Woman hospitalized after being shot in both arms in Rock Hill, suspect arrested

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a suspect after a woman was hospitalized when she was shot in both of her arms in Rock Hill Monday.

Police say the situation happened Monday at 5:13 p.m. at the intersection of Gates Avenue and Bellingrath Boulevard.

On scene, officers located a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to each arm. Officers provided medical attention until EMS arrived taking the woman to Piedmont Medical Center.

Police arrested 19-year-old Zekiah Chrison Barber and served him with warrants for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

Officials say Barber will have a bond hearing at a later time in Rock Hill Municipal Court.

It is believed a physical altercation was taking place in the road before the shooting.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to call 803 329 7293.

