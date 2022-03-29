NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

South Carolina Attorney General joins lawsuit against CDC mask mandate

“A mask is essentially another tool for you to have in your toolbox from an infection control...
“A mask is essentially another tool for you to have in your toolbox from an infection control standpoint,”(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday he is joining a twenty state complaint against the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The coalition is asking the court system to rule against the CDC’s mask mandate on public transportation and prevent it from being enforced in the future.

Wilson said, “The chief executives of the major airlines are calling on President Biden to allow the mask mandate at airports and on planes to expire next month and they know what’s best for their passengers and employees. Even the president himself said in his State of the Union address a few weeks ago that, ‘Covid-19 need no longer control our lives.”

The complaint argues the agency is exceeding their authority in several ways. It claims the justification for the mandate does not give it economy-wide measures.

The second argument says the CDC can only authorize rules directly related to preventing the spread of disease, but does not permit it to apply mask requirements on individuals showing no sign of infection.

The following states have joined the complaint: Florida, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody filed the document in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. We have embedded the full document below.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games,...
Myers Park HS to forfeit all 2021-22 football games due to ineligible player violation
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards.
Medic: One killed, one injured in I-85 crash near Concord Mills
Around 11:52 a.m., Mecklenburg EMS said they responded to a shooting call on Franklin Avenue...
17-year-old boy killed shot and killed in North Charlotte
Harriet Emmagean Cowan faces several charges.
72-year-old woman charged with coming after deputy with crowbar during eviction

Latest News

The suspect fled on foot after the collision.
Armed robbery suspect arrested after crashing in west Charlotte
Plaza Midwood business owners hold meeting to discuss recent violence
Plaza Midwood business owners hold meeting to discuss recent violence
4 students, 1 other person injured in school bus crash involving cars in Mooresville
4 students, 1 other person injured in school bus crash involving cars in Mooresville
‘I’m looking forward to feeling safe:’ CMS students describe walking through new body scanners
On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced it would be installing body scanners
The garden will provide a food source and an activity for families staying at the shelter.
Social workers creating fruit and vegetable garden at Charlotte hotel-turned-homeless shelter