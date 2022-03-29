Security body scanners installed at Hopewell HS, next phases of schools revealed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials said they planned to complete the installation of and training for the Evolv security body scanners at all seven Phase I high schools in the district.

Hopewell High School parents shared a voicemail with WBTV that the body scanners were installed at their school on Saturday. WBTV received images showing the three body scanners at the school.

Take a look at this body scanner inside of Hopewell High School. They were installed Saturday. Hopewell has three total. @WBTV_News https://t.co/f3cmmLtbow pic.twitter.com/84fLZ1EONz — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) March 29, 2022

The seven Phase 1 high schools in the district include:

Mallard Creek

North Mecklenburg

Garinger

Harding University

Hopewell

Julius Chambers

West Charlotte

WBTV checked over the purchase order and other documents related to the body scanners and saw the anticipated Phase 2 and Phase 3 schools.

Anticipated Phase 2 Schools

South Mecklenburg High School

West Mecklenburg High School

Myers Park High School

East Mecklenburg High School

David W. Butler High School

Rocky River High School

Anticipated Phase 3 Schools

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Ardrey Kell High School

Olympic High School

Providence High School

Independence High School

Hawthorne Academy

William Amos Hough High School

Palisades High School

An operational test kit, installation, and training is noted for each location.

Documents state “six additional sites are being considered for future installation of Evolv Express. Equipment requirements for these locations have not yet been determined.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.