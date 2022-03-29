NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Security body scanners installed at Hopewell HS, next phases of schools revealed

An operational test kit, installation, and training is noted for each location.
WBTV received images showing the three body scanners at Hopewell High School.
WBTV received images showing the three body scanners at Hopewell High School.(Provided to WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials said they planned to complete the installation of and training for the Evolv security body scanners at all seven Phase I high schools in the district.

Hopewell High School parents shared a voicemail with WBTV that the body scanners were installed at their school on Saturday. WBTV received images showing the three body scanners at the school.

The seven Phase 1 high schools in the district include:

  • Mallard Creek
  • North Mecklenburg
  • Garinger
  • Harding University
  • Hopewell
  • Julius Chambers
  • West Charlotte

WBTV checked over the purchase order and other documents related to the body scanners and saw the anticipated Phase 2 and Phase 3 schools.

Anticipated Phase 2 Schools

  • South Mecklenburg High School
  • West Mecklenburg High School
  • Myers Park High School
  • East Mecklenburg High School
  • David W. Butler High School
  • Rocky River High School

Anticipated Phase 3 Schools

  • Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
  • Ardrey Kell High School
  • Olympic High School
  • Providence High School
  • Independence High School
  • Hawthorne Academy
  • William Amos Hough High School
  • Palisades High School

An operational test kit, installation, and training is noted for each location.

Documents state “six additional sites are being considered for future installation of Evolv Express. Equipment requirements for these locations have not yet been determined.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games,...
Myers Park HS to forfeit all 2021-22 football games due to ineligible player violation
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards.
Medic: One killed, one injured in I-85 crash near Concord Mills
Around 11:52 a.m., Mecklenburg EMS said they responded to a shooting call on Franklin Avenue...
17-year-old boy killed shot and killed in North Charlotte
Harriet Emmagean Cowan faces several charges.
72-year-old woman charged with coming after deputy with crowbar during eviction

Latest News

The suspect fled on foot after the collision.
Armed robbery suspect arrested after crashing in west Charlotte
Plaza Midwood business owners hold meeting to discuss recent violence
Plaza Midwood business owners hold meeting to discuss recent violence
4 students, 1 other person injured in school bus crash involving cars in Mooresville
4 students, 1 other person injured in school bus crash involving cars in Mooresville
‘I’m looking forward to feeling safe:’ CMS students describe walking through new body scanners
On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced it would be installing body scanners
The garden will provide a food source and an activity for families staying at the shelter.
Social workers creating fruit and vegetable garden at Charlotte hotel-turned-homeless shelter