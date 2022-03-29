Security body scanners installed at Hopewell HS, next phases of schools revealed
An operational test kit, installation, and training is noted for each location.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials said they planned to complete the installation of and training for the Evolv security body scanners at all seven Phase I high schools in the district.
Hopewell High School parents shared a voicemail with WBTV that the body scanners were installed at their school on Saturday. WBTV received images showing the three body scanners at the school.
The seven Phase 1 high schools in the district include:
- Mallard Creek
- North Mecklenburg
- Garinger
- Harding University
- Hopewell
- Julius Chambers
- West Charlotte
WBTV checked over the purchase order and other documents related to the body scanners and saw the anticipated Phase 2 and Phase 3 schools.
Anticipated Phase 2 Schools
- South Mecklenburg High School
- West Mecklenburg High School
- Myers Park High School
- East Mecklenburg High School
- David W. Butler High School
- Rocky River High School
Anticipated Phase 3 Schools
- Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
- Ardrey Kell High School
- Olympic High School
- Providence High School
- Independence High School
- Hawthorne Academy
- William Amos Hough High School
- Palisades High School
Documents state “six additional sites are being considered for future installation of Evolv Express. Equipment requirements for these locations have not yet been determined.”
