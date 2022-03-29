NC DHHS Flu
Running for Ukraine: Matthews man on a mission to support country

Russia and Ukraine are still at war, but there have been recent talks to try to end the war in Ukraine.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - This morning, Russia's Defense Ministry said it will scale back forces around Kyiv and another city.

This morning, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it will scale back forces around Kyiv and another city.

As people overseas continue to fight for their safety, a Matthews man is running to show his support.

It’s not a normal run for Rich Brennan.

Every time he laces up, he’s putting himself in someone else’s shoes.

“Even though it’s a little chilly out here this morning, it’s nothing compared to Ukraine right now, so they need all the help they can get,” said Brennan.

He’s running a 5k every day to support the families in Ukraine.

The mission started on March 15 and will continue until April 15.

“I sat at home one evening watching the news, and obviously everyone can agree what’s going on is just terrible, and you feel kind of helpless, you take a lot of things for granted, so I thought what can I do to try and raise some money to try and to send over there.”

$10,000 is the goal.

So far, he’s raised a little more than $1,000 and is hopeful that number will keep climbing.

“It’s great, I’ve heard from friends that I’ve not spoken to in years, people I’ve grown up with, family and friends back home, they’ve been super supportive.”

Rain or shine, he’ll be out here, motivated more than ever to go the extra mile.

“Any time I’m out of breath and want to give up, I just picture what’s going on over there.”

If you’re out and see Brennan running, he encourages you to join along.

Brennan says, all the donations here will be going to “Americares” – it’s a BBB approved organization.

