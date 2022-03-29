17-year-old boy killed shot and killed in North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in a North Charlotte neighborhood Tuesday morning on Franklin Avenue.

CMPD says they found the teenager with multiple gunshot wounds.

MEDIC brought him to the hospital and confirmed he died.

Neighbors who heard the shots say they saw him outside on the ground and immediately called 911.

“I was a couple of feet away with my daughter in the living room,” said Chris Blair.

“I trying to call 911, I was just trying to get him some help to be honest.”

“Literally I thought it was fireworks [at first],” added his wife, Lindsey.

“For it to be broad daylight, that’s terrifying.”

The couple has a 4-month-old daughter and said they are now considering moving.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and talk to a Homicide Unit detective.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.