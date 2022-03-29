NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

17-year-old boy killed shot and killed in North Charlotte

Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots and immediately called 911.
CMPD says they found the teenager with multiple gunshot wounds.
By WBTV Web Staff and Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in a North Charlotte neighborhood Tuesday morning on Franklin Avenue.

CMPD says they found the teenager with multiple gunshot wounds.

MEDIC brought him to the hospital and confirmed he died.

Neighbors who heard the shots say they saw him outside on the ground and immediately called 911.

“I was a couple of feet away with my daughter in the living room,” said Chris Blair.

“I trying to call 911, I was just trying to get him some help to be honest.”

“Literally I thought it was fireworks [at first],” added his wife, Lindsey.

“For it to be broad daylight, that’s terrifying.”

The couple has a 4-month-old daughter and said they are now considering moving.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and talk to a Homicide Unit detective.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games,...
Myers Park HS to forfeit all 2021-22 football games due to ineligible player violation
The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards.
Medic: One killed, one injured in I-85 crash near Concord Mills
A federal judge just signed off on a class action lawsuit involving the NCDMV over its policy...
N.C. drivers could get revoked licenses back due to lawsuit
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
Just before 4 p.m., officials say the school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash.
4 students, 1 other person injured in school bus crash involving cars in Mooresville

Latest News

Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Sevier County wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained
Hunter Cottle was booked into the Iredell County Jail under no bond.
Driver found shot, killed after vehicle strikes fence in Statesville; man charged in homicide
Charlie Jerry Hedrick, 79, was charged.
79-year-old faces sex crimes charges in Rowan County
Tractors & Trains comes on the heels of Wind & Wings event last weekend which welcomed over 950...
Gear up for a day of Tractors & Trains at the N.C. Transportation Museum this weekend
The tree knocked out power to over 550 people for a few hours early Thursday morning.
Power restored after large tree falls on Providence Road in south Charlotte