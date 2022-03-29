Person dies in Cleveland County fire Monday evening

LAWNDALE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland County person died Monday night after being pulled from a fire in Lawndale.

Authorities say the fire was reported at 7:59 p.m. in the 600 block of Hicks Hill Road.

When firefighters arrived they pulled the victim out of the fire and attempted CPR. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been revealed.

