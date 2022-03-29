Person dies in Cleveland County fire Monday evening
The fire occurred in the 600 block of Hicks Hill Road.
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAWNDALE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland County person died Monday night after being pulled from a fire in Lawndale.
Authorities say the fire was reported at 7:59 p.m. in the 600 block of Hicks Hill Road.
When firefighters arrived they pulled the victim out of the fire and attempted CPR. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not yet been revealed.
Related: Man found dead of gunshot wound at southeast Charlotte apartments identified
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.