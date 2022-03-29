NC DHHS Flu
A new face in Rowan County government

By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County has announced Ann Kitalong-Will has been selected as Director of Grants Administration and Governmental Relations for the county.

Kitalong-Will served as the Executive Director of Business Operations, overseeing key operational units including the University Policy Office, the Office of Administrative Communication, and the Administration Budget Office at Michigan Technological University.

She also developed and managed university-wide programming, like the Employee Lean Process Improvement Training, WorkLife Connections and Wellness, and Staff Mentorship programs.

Ann has a passion for community service, having volunteered for and served on the board for The Barbara Kettle Gundlach Domestic Violence Shelter in Michigan. Ann holds a bachelor of science degree in Scientific and Technical Communication, a master’s degree in Rhetoric and Technical Communication, and will complete her doctorate in Rhetoric, Theory and Culture in May, 2022 from Michigan Technological University.

She currently lives in Salisbury with her spouse, Cayce Will, and two of her three sons. Ann and her family enjoy hiking and exploring new areas, swimming, listening to live music, and many outdoor activities.

