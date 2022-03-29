NC Transportation Museum now open to large school groups

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s called “the museum that moves you,” but during the pandemic, the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer was dead in its tracks. The museum was closed for a while, then reopened with limited attendance and safety protocols. Now it has fully opened and that is bringing benefits beyond the museum’s gates.

It may not have looked unusual to see hundreds of school kids getting off buses and visiting the North Carolina Transportation Museum on Friday, but considering it’s the first time this has been allowed in two years, it’s a big deal.

“It was the first time since the COVID pandemic that we’ve been able to have such crowds here so it was a big deal for us, really good to see, kind of almost 900 people I think is what we had on Friday and that was a huge accomplishment in getting the school kids back,” said Marcus Neubacher of the North Carolina Transportation Museum Foundation.

The museum, loaded with planes, trains, automobiles, and a lot more, is a valuable education tool, and a place students like to visit. There was a time during the pandemic that not only were students not allowed here, no one else was either.

“It was tough starting out having the site closed and the buildings closed and then reopened for basic limited access, but overall, once we got through it all, and things started coming back we’ve been real pleased to see numbers growing,” Neubacher added.

On a cold Tuesday there weren’t many visitors. The iron horses and horseless carriages waited for the next group and for a busy weekend coming up. Outside the museum, local business owners are welcoming the crowds that can now gather. Roger Pinnix runs Roger Dogs, right across the street.

“Oh, it’s really important,” Pinnix said, “It brings a lot of revenue, good for the businesses, everybody in Spencer.”

And for those who may still have a concern about being with crowds when COVID is still with us, there are ways to be careful.

“We do have a big, huge space here, whether it’s indoors or outdoors, our buildings are huge. Crowds, although we do have a lot of people here for these big events, you’re still really spread out on this big site,” Neubacher added. “It looks like we are going to be on track for a normal year, hopefully better than normal, but we’re looking forward to having everything back where it was before the pandemic.”

If your school group or home school is interested in visiting, please contact NCTM about attending the next school day for Tractors & Trains on Friday, April 1.

For more info or to book your group, contact June Hall at 704-636-2889 ext. 268, or june.hall@ncdcr.gov.

