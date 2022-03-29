Myers Park HS to forfeit all 2021-22 football games due to ineligible player violation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has ruled that Myers Park High School has to forfeit all 2021-2022 football games due to an ineligible player violation, a message to families read.

In a joint message from Principal Robert Folk and Athletic Director Brian Poore, it was revealed that in Jan. 2022, Myers Park High School was made aware of fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility for their varsity football team.

Officials say Myers Park investigated these documents and in response self-reported these concerns to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Following an investigation, the NCHSAA Commissioner ruled that Myers Park High School was in violation for using an ineligible player-residence requirement.

Myers Park officials appealed the ruling “on grounds that proof of student enrollment and athletic eligibility was found to have been falsified and was not evident until reported in Jan. 2022.”

The NCHSAA’s Board of Directors heard Myers Park’s appeal, but upheld their Executive Committee’s decision and denied this appeal.

In accordance with the selected procedure of the ruling, Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games, and pay a $250 fine.

“It is my intention to lead with integrity and not deception. I will say the same about the athletic programs of Myers Park High School. The result of the NCHSAA ruling is disappointing for our players, coaches and certainly our Myers Park school community. We will maintain our integrity as a school and will always do what is ethical and fair. If you have any questions please reach out to our Athletic Director, Brian Poore or Principal, Robert Folk,” a message read.

