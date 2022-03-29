NC DHHS Flu
Large shop destroyed by fire in Kannapolis

Images from Sky 3 showed smoke and flames coming from the structure.
Images from Sky 3 showed smoke and flames coming from the structure.(WBTV Sky 3)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A large shop in Kannapolis containing several vehicles was destroyed by fire on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters from departments in Rowan, Cabarrus, and Iredell responded just after 12:30 p.m. to a location on Smith Road at Rae Lane in southern Rowan County.

Images from Sky 3 showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the large building.

On Tuesday Rowan County Fire Marshal Deborah Horne told WBTV that investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire. Horne said the shop contained several vehicles, including antique vehicles and motorcycles.

No injuries were reported.

