Kannapolis church continues tradition of drama depicting The Last Supper

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - First Presbyterian Church of Kannapolis began a presentation in 1961 that has become a beloved community tradition - a drama, by Ernest K. Emurian, based on Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting, “The Last Supper.” Now that living tableau will once again be presented by the church.

The sanctuary altar is transformed into a life-size “upper room,” as congregants portray Jesus and His 12 disciples during their last Passover together. Jesus has just announced that one of them will betray Him. In turn, the disciples “come alive” and ask in their own hearts and minds, “Is it I, Lord?”

The drama is a moving reminder of Jesus’ sacrifice and has become a labor of love for the congregation. This year will mark the church’s 20th presentation.

The presentation, which is open to the public, will be given on Palm Sunday, April 10, at 7:30p.m.

The presentation has been at First Presbyterian 19 times since it was first performed in 1961. The last presentation was in 2018. The tradition began when the women of the church met each month to present programs of inspiration on church related programs. The presentation eventually involved many members of the church who donated their time and talents.

Organizers say that since its beginning in 1961, the purpose of the presentation was to be a time of worship portraying the message and significance of this emotional day in the life of Jesus Christ.

“It was a reminder that when the tragedy and triumph of the gospel came together, it revealed the blood covenant that set man free from the bondage of sin and inaugurated the sacrament which all Christians celebrate today as they partake of the Lord’s Supper in his remembrance,” the church history states.

The church is located at 201 Vance Avenue in Kannapolis.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.