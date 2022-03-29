NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kannapolis church continues tradition of drama depicting The Last Supper

Drama last presented in 2012
The Last Supper, inspired by this da Vinci masterpiece, has been presented 18 times since 1961.
The Last Supper, inspired by this da Vinci masterpiece, has been presented 18 times since 1961.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - First Presbyterian Church of Kannapolis began a presentation in 1961 that has become a beloved community tradition - a drama, by Ernest K. Emurian, based on Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting, “The Last Supper.” Now that living tableau will once again be presented by the church.

The sanctuary altar is transformed into a life-size “upper room,” as congregants portray Jesus and His 12 disciples during their last Passover together. Jesus has just announced that one of them will betray Him. In turn, the disciples “come alive” and ask in their own hearts and minds, “Is it I, Lord?”

The drama is a moving reminder of Jesus’ sacrifice and has become a labor of love for the congregation. This year will mark the church’s 20th presentation.

The presentation, which is open to the public, will be given on Palm Sunday, April 10, at 7:30p.m.

The presentation has been at First Presbyterian 19 times since it was first performed in 1961. The last presentation was in 2018. The tradition began when the women of the church met each month to present programs of inspiration on church related programs. The presentation eventually involved many members of the church who donated their time and talents.

Organizers say that since its beginning in 1961, the purpose of the presentation was to be a time of worship portraying the message and significance of this emotional day in the life of Jesus Christ.

“It was a reminder that when the tragedy and triumph of the gospel came together, it revealed the blood covenant that set man free from the bondage of sin and inaugurated the sacrament which all Christians celebrate today as they partake of the Lord’s Supper in his remembrance,” the church history states.

The church is located at 201 Vance Avenue in Kannapolis.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games,...
Myers Park HS to forfeit all 2021-22 football games due to ineligible player violation
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards.
Medic: One killed, one injured in I-85 crash near Concord Mills
Around 11:52 a.m., Mecklenburg EMS said they responded to a shooting call on Franklin Avenue...
17-year-old boy killed shot and killed in North Charlotte
Harriet Emmagean Cowan faces several charges.
72-year-old woman charged with coming after deputy with crowbar during eviction